VIDEO: Big-hearted Black Mountain walkers reach NHS ventilator target

GREAT CAUSE: Jean McKiernan and Pauline Hughes lead the walkers on the Black Mountain on Saturday morning Photos by Jim Corr

THE West Belfast community has rallied to take part in a socially-distanced sponsored walk to raise funds for two much-needed ventilators for the Belfast Trust.

Ramblers traversed the Divis and Black Mountain on Saturday morning during the walk, which was organised by Jean McKiernan after her friend Julieanne Hughes contracted Covid-19.

Julieanne was rushed to hospital a number of weeks ago and spent four days in a coma with her breathing being administered by a ventilator. Her friends and family had hoped to raise at least £6,000 to buy two ventilators for our local hospitals and to highlight the dangers of Coronavirus.

However, following Saturday’s walk, Jean said they had raised over £9,000 with more money still to be counted.

Thanking the community for their donations and participation, Jean said: “It’s absolutely brilliant. I’m just totally overwhelmed by the support.

Taking part in the walk to raise money for two ventilators

“Everything was socially distanced and we had Sinead McGarry who’s a fitness instructor and first aider, so she gave a wee safety talk at the beginning.

“A few of us had hi-vis vests and whistles just in case somebody got into trouble.”

Jean said people of all ages took part.

“People came out with their families and they stayed in their family bubbles. Because it was outside masks were not mandatory but a lot of people kept their masks on at all times.”

She added: “The buzz was unreal.”

Sarah Bailey and Lexi enjoying the walk

Having far surpassed the initial target to buy two ventilators, Jean said the remainder of the donations will go towards other lifesaving equipment for the Belfast Trust.

“We just think it’s important to support people in our community,” Jean said.

“The ventilators will help people who have Covid or any other breathing difficulties so we’re happy enough to buy the two ventilators and then the hospitals can decide what to do with the rest of the money.”