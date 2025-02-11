Those behind racist graffiti in West Belfast condemned

GRAFFITI: Outside Casement Park on the Andersonstown Road

RACIST graffiti in Andersonstown and Lenadoon areas of West Belfast has been condemned.

'Locals only' appeared at a hoarding at Casement Park on the Andersonstown Road as well as on a wall in Lenadoon.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey branded the graffiti as "disgusting and deplorable".

Graffiti in Lenadoon

“Racism, wherever it raises its ugly head, must be opposed, challenged and stamped out," he added.

“West Belfast is a proudly welcoming, inclusive and diverse community. The majority of the people I speak to each and every day stand against racism, hatred, intimidation and discrimination.

“We will continue to champion and embrace the huge positives of diversity, and stand with everyone who calls this island home.”

Last week a rally was held in Beechmount in support of a local family who had the word 'local' painted on the outside of their home.