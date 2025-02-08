Boxing: Devastation as John Cooney's passing is confirmed

BOXING is in mourning as the news of John Cooney's passing was confirmed on Saturday evening.

The Galway man, who had been based in Belfast for a time in his career, was rushed to hospital following last week's fight at the Ulster Hall against Nathan Howells where he required surgery to relieve pressure on his brain after suffering an intracranial haemorrhage.

Throughout the week, his family and loved ones had kept a vigil by his hospital bed as wellwishers hoped for the best with a fundraiser set up to support John and his family.

However, on Saturday evening, one week after the tragedy unfolded, the 28-year-old's manager, Mark Dunlop, confirmed his brave battle had come to an end.

A statement on behalf of the Cooney family read: "It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life, John Cooney has sadly passed away.

"Mr & Mrs Cooney and his fiancée Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John's life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.

"He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John 'The Kid' Cooney."

🖤 RIP John Cooney 🖤



Terrible news of John’s passing after his bout in Belfast. A true warrior & gentleman.



He was so proud in this photo in Dublin after winning his first title.



We’ll never forget you, Champ. Sending love to his family & friends#RIPJohnCooney #ChampForever pic.twitter.com/0PTcNGBcty — David Diamante (@daviddiamante) February 8, 2025

The Galway boxer won the Celtic title with a first-round win over Liam Gaynor in November 2023 at a sold-out 3Arena in Dublin.

He returned in October last year with a win over Tanzania's Tampela Maharusi but tragedy struck in his first defence of the title last week against Howells.

The news was greeted with sadness within boxing community, with tributes pouring in for one of their own who is remembered as a gentleman outside the ring.

World super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace posted: "Absolute heartbreaking news. Thoughts and prayers with John and his family and everyone involved. May he rest in peace."

Former fighter and gym-mate of the Galway man, James Tennyson, wrote: "Absolutely heartbroken to hear the devastating news that my good friend John has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his partner Emmaleen, & all his family."