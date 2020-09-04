WATCH: SAG Credit Union welcomes its members back to normal opening hours

SAG Credit Union on the Andersonstown Road would like to advise its members of its new opening times.

SAG staff continued to work during the Covid-19 lockdown with reduced opening hours for the public.



Now SAG Credit Union can announce its new hours and would like to advise any members who are concerned about social distancing to contact the office.



SAG manager Sheena Joyce said: “We’re delighted to let all the members of SAG Credit Union know that we are opened for normal business.



Please be advised that if you are concerned with anything to do with social distancing to contact the office on 02890 615669.

“We’re delighted to welcome you back.”



The new opening times for SAG Credit Union are:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10.00am–5.00pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 10.00am–7.00pm

Friday 10.00am–5.00pm

Saturday 10.00–12.30pm