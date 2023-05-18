Voters go to the polls today to elect new Belfast City Council

IN THE MIX: Candidates are vying for your votes today, Thursday

VOTERS go to the polls today, Thursday, to elect 60 councillors to Belfast City Council.

In Belfast, a total of 121 candidates are in the race across ten District Electoral Area's (DEA).

In 2019, Sinn Féin held the most seats (18) followed by the DUP with 15 councillors. All eyes will be on which party will return with the most councillors this time out.

With no functioning Stormont Executive, Belfast City Council is the largest elected body in the North which is currently functioning.

Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday morning and close at 10pm.

Prior to polling day, every registered voter should have received a polling card telling them where they should go to cast their vote. You do not need to bring this card with you in order to vote and is for information purposes only.

Voters will however be required to bring some form of photographic identification with them.

The types of ID that will be accepted are:

An Irish, UK or EEA driving licence (photographic part) (provisional accepted)

An Irish, UK or EU passport (including the Irish Passport Card)

An Electoral Identity Card

A Translink Half Fare SmartPass

A Translink Senior SmartPass

A Translink 60+ SmartPass

A Translink War Disabled SmartPass

A Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass

A Biometric Immigration Document

Voters will use the single transferable vote (STV) method, numbering as many candidates as they wish on the ballot paper in order of preference.

Counting will take place in Belfast City Hall on Friday with results expected for Balmoral, Black Mountain, Castle, Court and Lisnasharragh. On Saturday boxes will be opened for the remaining DEA's – Botanic, Ormiston, Oldpark, Collin and Titanic.

You can view a list of candidates standing in your local area here.