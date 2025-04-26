Colin Men's Shed is a lifeline in tackling isolation and loneliness

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership (CNP) is an award-winning Neighbourhood Renewal organisation based in the Colin area of West Belfast. The Partnership consists of local people and organisations, elected and community representatives, and government bodies.

Set up in 2004, CNP is celebrating 20 years of improving the lives of people in the Colin area, which includes Twinbrook, Poleglass, Lagmore and Mount Eagles.

In the third part of our feature, the Andersonstown News looks at one of their hugely successful projects – Colin Men's Shed.

Set up around eight years ago, Colin Men’s Shed is a community space just for men. It’s a place where men can come together, get a cuppa and participate in events and activities. It has provided a place of comfort for many men who previously suffered isolation, loneliness and mental health issues.

Umberto Scappaticci, manager of Colin Men's Shed, explained: “When we started up about eight or nine years ago, there was alot of suicides in the Colin area amongst men and we decided we wanted to try and do something about it.

“We started off with coffee mornings and then formed Colin Men's Shed.

“We have around 30 members who attend each week. The men do various activities including work in the allotments and recently started a ukulele band that play around local care homes

“We are a very close-knit group. The men are very open and talk to each other about their issues which is so important. So many friendships have been formed.

“For anyone thinking of joining, give us a call and get involved.”

Member Kevin O'Reilly said he owes a lot to Colin Men's Shed.

“I joined after my wife died. I came up and got to know all the men and haven't looked back since.

"We meet up about three or four times a week. It’s fantastic.”

Another member, Phillip Meehan, added: “I joined about three years ago after my wife died. It really rocked my world when she passed away. I found myself just sitting about the house not knowing what to do.

“My daughter got in touch with Colin Neighbourhood Partnership who told me about the Men's Shed. I went up that first day and haven't looked back since.

“There is great camaraderie amongst the men and we can talk openly to each other. I don't think I would be here today if it wasn't for Colin Men's Shed.”

Pat Gallagher said: “This is my second year with Colin Men's Shed. I was suffering from poor mental health and never really went out much.

“When I joined here, I regained my confidence and it totally changed my life.”

Jim Kavanagh added: “I have been a member for about eight or nine years. I was isolated in the house for years before I joined.

“Colin Men's Shed is like a big family for me. It has helped my mental health and gets me out of the house. The craic that we have means you end up going home happy.”

For further information about Colin Men’s Shed and to join, please contact Umberto Scappaticci, Community Development Officer at Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, on 028 9062 3813 or email scap@newcolin.com

