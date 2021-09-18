Colin World Suicide Day message: It's good to walk and talk

World Suicide Prevention Day was marked in the Colin area with a Walk & Talk event to raise awareness about suicide and to promote positive mental health.

Organised by Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, the event saw hundreds of people from the local community, clubs and organisations take to the Stewartstown Road.

While sticking to Covid-19 guidelines, participants walked the route from the Colin Town Square to McKinstry roundabout and back during a seven-hour period.

The Walk & Talk event, which is now in its fourth year, took on extra significance this year as the community looks to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the initiative, Umberto Scappaticci from Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, said: "We wanted to mark World Suicide Prevention day and show the importance of getting out walking and talking.

"We did it on the Stewartstown Road so people could be seen out and about. Walking is good for your physical and mental health, and talking is good for you mental health, so it's a good positive thing for people. It's about trying to get as many people to do that as possible.

"We're saying to people that if they have any worries then just share them and talk about them and you'll feel a lot better for it."

He added: "It was good to see so many people taking part in and we're going to try to do more things around suicide prevention throughout the year."