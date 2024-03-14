WATCH: Bia Loch Lao celebrates one year serving top quality food at the Cultúrlann

BASED in the popular Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on the Falls Road, Bia Loch Lao is celebrating its first year after opening.

Located in the heart of the Gaeltacht Quarter, the restaurant reopened under new management thanks to Dónal Ó Raghallaigh and his hardworking team. The warm, welcoming restaurant offers a range of delicious food where the Irish language can be heard and spoken.

Since opening, Bia Loch Lao has gone from strength to strength, opened Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9pm and Sunday's from 9am to 7pm, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We have been opened for a year now. It was a sort of cafe before but I wanted to make it a good Irish restaurant," explained Dónal. "There are not many restaurants in West Belfast anymore. A lot of them have closed due to the rising costs.

"We are all about serveing top quality food. We make everything fresh in house and pride ourselves on being a top quality restaurant in the heart of West Belfast.

"We have a great support base here, especially from the Irish language community and locals in Beechmount and beyond.

"The support has been fantastic. Things are going really well and long may that continue."



Bia Loch Lao at Cultúrlann

McAdam Ó Fiaich

216 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 6AH

Tel: 028 9096 4184

Facebook and Instagram

Open Monday-Saturday 9-9, Sunday 9-7

Breakfast 9-1, Lunch 12-4, Dinner 4-8