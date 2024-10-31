WATCH: Bigger and better at a new look McEnaney’s Bar

THE new owners of McEnaney’s Bar have promised to make the famous West Belfast institution bigger and better.

McEnaney’s Bar on the Glen Road is now owned by Anthony and Lisa Donnelly, with Sean Shivers as the new bar manager.

Known locally as the Gravediggers Arms due to its close proximity to Milltown Cemetery, it first opened in 1908. Since acquiring new owners in August, McEnaney’s has undergone a refurb and revamp including investment in new TVs, function rooms and a pool room.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Anthony Donnelly said: “I knew the previous owners and the opportunity came up to take it over.

“I am really excited. McEnaney’s is a West Belfast institution.

“Over the past few years, I felt it needed a refresh. We are doing it gradually. It seems people are excited with the changes.

“We wanted to keep the originality of the bar as one of the oldest in West Belfast. It is a modern refresh but keeping the character too.

“On the top floor, we have redecorated the room there which will be used for parties and functions.

“The middle floor is the bigger function room with a pool room as well.

“We have also redecorated downstairs too. The main addition is the feature wall which is a map and photos of West Belfast in 1908. It includes the barracks across the road and the old Lucozade factory on the site of the current Kennedy Centre.”

Anthony is hoping customers will enjoy the new changes and promises to make McEnaney’s bigger and better for everyone.

“As for the bar itself, we have a range of drink promotions available seven days a week and live sport.

“One of the biggest promos of the week is £4 pints from 3-7pm on a Friday. It is ideal for anyone finishing work for the week.

“We also have live music three or four nights a week.

“People can expect a bigger, better and a modern McEnaney’s. It is the people that make this bar and hopefully they will continue to support us.”