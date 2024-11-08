WATCH: All you need this Christmas at Boutique Aroma on Springfield Road

BOUTIQUE Aroma has grown rapidly since its early days as a smaller upstairs shop.

As word spread about the exceptional quality of its handmade products, the demand quickly outgrew the space.

To accommodate more customers and showcase the full range of offerings, the business expanded to a larger, ground-floor location. Despite the move, the original upstairs shop is still used to handcraft all of their signature wax melts.

Located on the Springfield Road in West Belfast, Boutique Aroma is open all year-round, offering a wide selection of high-quality home fragrance products. The shop is best known for its handmade wax melts and wax melt burners, which are crafted on-site with care and attention to detail.

In addition to these, customers can find a variety of candles, diffusers, home furniture, lighting, and seasonal decorations, including an impressive collection of unique Christmas items.

The store also carries a range of other products to enhance the home environment, such as carpet and vacuum fresheners, all designed to make any space smell inviting.

Many customers particularly love the shop’s Christmas offerings, with unique, well-crafted decorations that are perfect for getting a head start on holiday shopping.

Attracting customers from all over the North and across the community, Boutique Aroma has become a popular destination for people looking for exceptional home fragrance products and distinctive seasonal items which will bring lovely fragrances and festive cheer to all!

Wide selection of high-quality home fragrance products!!

Opening Hours: Monday 9am – 6pm

Tuesday 9am – 6pm • Wednesday 9am – 6pm

Thursday 9am – 6pm • Friday 9am – 8pm

Saturday 9am – 4pm • Sunday 11am – 4pm

Boutique Aroma, 790 Springfield Road

Belfast BT12 7JD

https://www.boutiquearoma.co.uk/