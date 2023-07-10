WATCH: Bus driver Sam is a deserving Best of the West winner

TRANSLINK bus driver Sam Erskine is a very deserving winner of the coveted Metro Driver of the Year award at the Best of the West Awards.

After 22 years of service, Sam was recognised by the people of West Belfast for not only being friendly and welcoming but for being an integral part of life in the local community.

Describing his work at Translink over the past 22 years Sam said: “It’s different every day. You take passengers to school, then you take them to work when they get older. You see their whole life and this is throughout all of Belfast. I’ve seen ones in their prams, then going to school and then going to work. What I say to all the new drivers is to have a bit of craic with the passengers and your day will fly in.

“I’m not like them grumpy bus men who’ll grunt at you, and they know who they are by the way!”

Describing his winning the award, Sam said: “It was a shock, I wasn’t expecting it. My older brother and my father all worked for Translink, my father was 40 years on the buses and my brother’s been there for 30 odd years. You’re out working in the community throughout the whole of Belfast. You get to know people everywhere.”

Translink’s Belfast Area Manager Damian Bannon praised Sam’s work in the community throughout the years.

“Sam comes from a very committed family who have a long history of service to the community. What Sam does, he does really well. He really makes a difference. He’s always punctual, on time and delivers service with a smile. He does all that in spades, he’s an excellent example and role model and very deserving of this award.

“Before I became Belfast Area Manager I was the manager of the Falls Road Depot and I helped set up our support for Best of the West and Féile and we’re very proud sponsors and supporters of these events and we feel it’s an excellent means of connecting communities and connecting with the people that we serve.”