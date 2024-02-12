WATCH: Christ the Redeemer pupils have their voices heard

CHRIST the Redeemer Primary School in Lagmore celebrated the beginning of Children's Mental Health Week with a special assembly that focused on this year's theme, 'My Voice Matters'.

Pupils from Primary 2 delivered a knockout performance featuring song, dance and reciting poems and inspirational quotes about how the voices of children matter.

Children's Mental Health Week takes place from 5-11 February. My Voice Matters is about empowering children and young people by providing them with the tools they need to express themselves.

The event was also attended by special guest Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Councillor Joe Duffy as well as groups from mental health organisations and charities.

Vice-Principal Nicola McKeown said: "Children's Mental Health Week is a massive celebration in our school but it isn't for this week only. We focus on children's mental health every day throughout the year.

"When children come into school they take part in their daily check in and every child checks in emotionally and we know exactly how they're feeling. If a child's body and mind aren't in a place where they are ready to learn you may as well give up.

"We place the same importance here on wellbeing as we do on literacy and numeracy because life's challenges happen and if we do not ensure our children leave here in Primary 7 with enough in their emotional toolkit to cope with life then we have failed as educators."