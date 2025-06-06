PODCAST: Gail is Green Marketeer with wind in her sails

Ahead of her address to the West Belfast Small Business Roundtable on 24 June, Gail Cook, Director of Marketing at battery-powered ferry company Artemis chatted with Máirtín Ó Muilleoir for the Lagan Stream podcast.

Regarded as the most exciting company in Belfast today, with the potential to make ship and boat building the catalyst for the revival of manufacturing in the city, Artemis was founded by double gold Olympian Iain Percy.

The company's hallmark innovation is the eFoiler® propulsion system, which integrates a high-power electric drivetrain with an autonomously controlled hydrofoil. This design lifts the vessel's hull above water at speed, significantly reducing drag and enhancing energy efficiency — an Artemis vessel can achieve up to 90 per cent lower fuel costs than traditional ferries.

In the podcast, Gail reveals how her career in marketing sprung from a decision to attend night classes while working as a nanny in New York — instead of travelling to Greenland!

Her advice for anyone thinking of embracing on a career in marketing: seize the day.

"I'm a great believer in don't say 'no' to things," she explains. "Go for it; Give it a go for you never know where it ends up."

Tickkets for the Roundtable are available on Eventbrite with an earlybird discount available on using the code EAN. Venue is An Chultúrlann. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the West Belfast Small Business Roundtable should email Máirtín Ó Muilleoir. "There are no rules, no constitution, no fees and no pressure - just an opportunity to network with other businesss owners once a month at a business breakfast addressed by trailblazing speakers."