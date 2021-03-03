WATCH - Pizzabaker Belfast: Big on Taste, Great on Price

Pizzabaker is one of Europe’s fastest growing pizza chains. It is a fun, funky and fresh US-style pizza brand that offers sensational pizzas and pizza meals at affordable prices. A fast-delivery and customer-focused company, Pizzabaker delivers directly to customers homes or workplace.

Pizzabaker makes their fresh pizza dough daily in store to stand out from their competitors. It also prides itself on quality as its chefs use only the freshest, local ingredients where possible. Good news for the pizza lover - the Pizzabaker base now comes in REGULAR and THIN!

Andersonstown store manager Margaret Lynch explained: “With its own unique flavour, our freshly-baked dough is crispy on the bottom, light and fluffy on the inside and now you can have a thin base too!”

She adds: “We offer a choice of 30 mouth-watering pizzas so I am sure any customer will find their favourite or they can get creative and make their own.”

Pizzabaker believes strongly in supporting the local community.

Margaret says the Pizzabaker team is hoping to welcome customers back into its premises soon. However, until then customers can order online, collect, walk-in and order or order over the phone.

In line with government guidelines for COVID-19, Pizzabaker has a two-metre rule for customers. Staff sport masks, gloves, shields, and ensure hand sanitiser is available on arrival to help protect staff and customers.

Pizzabaker UK and Ireland is expanding and looking for entrepreneurs interested in opening their own franchise store. If you would like more information about what it takes to open your own Pizzabaker store, email Sean direct.