WATCH: PSNI ask public to stand back as police lead focused search for Noah

PSNI officers and Search and Rescue volunteers today carried out a search of St Malachy’s College on the Antrim Road while police carried out door-to-door enquiries in the Dunmore area as the search for missing teen Noah Donohoe was stepped up.

An update on the search effort will be given at 2pm today by the police.

Last night, the police, with the support of Noah’s family, “respectfully” asked the public and community volunteers to desist from further searches. The St Malachy’s pupil went missing on Sunday evening after travelling from his home in South Belfast. He was last seen in the York Street-North Queen Street area. After a fall, the fourteen-year-old was reportedly seen cycling his bike naked off the Shore Road.

It’s believed there were concerns that the community searches were uncoordinated and unfocused and resulted only in hampering the professional search effort.

This morning, the police helicopter was in the air from 6am while the PSNI Search and Rescue unit was visible on the ground.

The area around the Shore Road and the Crusaders Ground continues to serve as the focus for the police searches amidst reports that newly-discovered CCTV images show a man pushing two bikes in the area 45 minutes after Noah had last been spotted.

Police said they have recovered Noah’s black crash helmet, black Nike trainers with yellow tick, blue tie-die hoody, bicycle, and mobile phone. They have not yet found his green khaki North Face coat, grey sweat shorts and a green backpack containing a Lenova laptop.

Yesterday, PSNI superintendent Muir Clark, who is leading the search operation — appearing alongside Noah’s mother Fiona and two aunts — called on people to check their own property for Noah. “We are looking for a young, slim 14-year-old boy,” he said. “Check your gardens, sheds and outbuildings for any sign of Noah. If you have a car or caravan that hasn’t been used in a while sitting on your driveway, please check. If anyone has had clothing go missing from washing lines, we need you to call us. If you are a landlord or own vacant property in the area, please check your property for any sign of Noah.”