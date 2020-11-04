WATCH: St. Malachy's primary pupils plea against Market skyscraper plans

PUPILS from St Malachy’s Primary School have issued an impassioned plea against plans to build a 14-storey skyscraper in the Market area.

Planning permission for the £55 million office block on Steward Street was originally granted in 2016. However, in May 2018 it was quashed in a Judicial Review taken on behalf of the Save the Market campaign.

Belfast City Council officials have recommended approval for the revised plans, which will be considered by councillors at today's Planning Committee meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Primary 7 pupils from St. Malachy’s have created a moving video appeal, which urges planners to reject the new skyscraper plans.

“We want to see the sun in the Markets,” they state.

“The sun helps mood and mental health. It provides lots of health benefits.”

The kids say they want the Market area to have “sun, not skyscrapers”.

“The Markets is one of the oldest communities in Belfast. If skyscrapers are built they will overshadow our school, affecting the children’s wellbeing.

“Without the sun, flowers do not grow. The Markets will be dull without colourful gardens.

“Instead of skyscrapers, create café’s, restaraunts, parks and flowergardens. Build lovely places where people can relax and socialise.”

The pupils insist “people will be sad if all they have to look at is a big ugly building.”

“We want to see the city skyline,” they declare.

“We’d be very annoyed growing up in the shadow of a big, stupid, pretend ‘job-generating building’.”

“Who would benefit from that?” the kids ask.

“We are protecting our children too, and future generations. We want them to have places to play, places to eat, places to socialise and grow up in a healthy environment.

“Please do not build these skyscrapers.”