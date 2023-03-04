WATCH: St Mary's musicians play for Lord Mayor before heading off to Nashville

THREE students from St Mary’s University College have played for Lord Mayor Tina Black as they prepare to travel to Nashville to play at the Grand Ole Opry on St Patrick’s Day.

The three students, Molly Walls, Maeve O’Donnell and Rosie McElroy gave visitors a wonderful performance and talked about their trip to Belfast’s sister city and the home of country music Nashville, Tennesse.

The musicians will be travelling over to showcase Belfast’s recent status as a UNESCO City of Music which was bestowed upon the city in recognition of its rich musical heritage and the importance of music to the city’s future.

All three are currently studying Primary Teaching with Music at the Falls Road institution. Molly and Rosie will be playing the fiddle and Maeve will be joining them on the uilleann pipes in the US.

The students are looking forward to the playing in Nashville.

“We’re heading over on Saturday 11 March and we’ll be over for nine days. We’re playing at the Grand Ole Opry on St Patrick’s Day.

"We’ll be playing with some other musicians from Ireland as well and we know a few who are also going over. We were looking at the line-up and there also be some country musicians playing on the day too.

"We play together regularly in the trad society and we’ve all known each other for years since we were in primary school. We’ve played together in sessions all over Tyrone, Antrim and Belfast.”

St Mary's University College students heading to Belfast Sister City Nashville to perform in the St Patrick’s Day celebrations☘️, showcasing Belfast as a @UNESCO #CityofMusic 🎻🪕

Thank you to Lord Mayor for the wonderful send off ✈️🇺🇸 #MusicCityUSA #Nashville pic.twitter.com/cucDnfRJ1b — St Mary’s University College Belfast (@StMarys_Belfast) March 3, 2023

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black said: “I’d like to wish these very talented students a successful, rewarding, and fun trip to our Sister City of Nashville. Belfast really values the Sister City relationship we have with Nashville – it was founded over 25 years ago on our cities’ shared love of music and culture. Today, it encompasses economic, tourism and of course educational, collaborations.”

“This visit will allow Belfast to promote our new UNESCO City Of Music status to America’s Music City – Nashville. St Mary’s is renowned for the role that music plays in the college and performing at Nashville’s Music City Irish Fest provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase both the college and the city. These students are the perfect Belfast ambassadors.”

Brenda Willis, Founder & CEO of Music City Irish Fest, said: “Music is a universal bridge that connects people and cultures. This St. Patrick’s Day, Music City Irish Fest in Nashville is delighted to welcome students from St Mary’s University College to collaborate on music performances that will continue to build the Sister Cities relationship between these two musical cities – Belfast – UNESCO City of Music and Nashville – Music City, USA.”