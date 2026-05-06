The Andersonstown News-North Belfast and Belfastmedia.com has an opening for an Irish language journalist.

The appointed person will have excellent Irish, be a keen storyteller and extremely knowledgable about the Irish language community in Belfast.

The employer will be Tuairiscigh Béal Feirste - Report for Belfast, the not-for-profit body which now owns the Belfast Media Group titles.

The appointment comes at a time when grassroots interest in the Irish language is soaring and officialdom is making its first steps to recognise the language with the appointment of the Irish Language Commissioner. The person employed will report in both Irish and English.

Full details of post below.