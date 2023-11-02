WE SAY: Gaza voices can’t be silenced

A little-remarked but key landmark date passed Belfast by this past August – the 30th anniversary of the shooting dead of Seán Lavery (21), the son of Sinn Féin Councillor (the late) Bobby Lavery.

His killing came the evening of the first-ever nationalist parade to reach Belfast City Hall. That journey to the city centre represented a hard-won and long-fought campaign by socialists, nationalists and republicans, stretching at least as far back as 1981 when People's Democracy Councillor Fergus O'Hare was beaten (and later arrested) by the RUC for daring to try march to the centre of his own city.

In this paper, the late Fr Des Wilson branded the murder of student Seán as "revenge" by loyalists outraged at the presence of nationalist protesters in the city centre.

"During the Great March of Sunday 8 August 1993, there were many voices which prophesied: 'There will be reprisals for this... The British government has to allow this march but they will have their revenge.'" he wrote, adding: "It was not long in coming. The cowardly killing of a young man as he watched TV in the home of his family was the British answer."

For those who know their history, then, the claiming of Belfast city centre as the epicentre of protest for civil and human rights was won at a very dear price. And it's correct that young people of this new, freer era should know of this history – that indeed is what a previous generation fought for: the ushering in of a period where basic rights are taken for granted. However, that's not to say that a little reminder now and again isn't in order.

That's certainly the case after Saturday's mass demo in front of City Hall calling for an end to the slaughter in Gaza. Sadly, what was billed as a show of unity was marred by factional heckling right out of the Life of Brian as People Before Profit supporters heckled the Sinn Féin speaker Declan Kearney (who has travelled to Palestine many times in support of their battle for freedom).

Saturday's huge demonstration

Of course, while there are always those at any political demonstration who claim they and only they hold the Holy Grail, these inter-party rivalries should be parked to ensure the full focus is on the unabated and murderous assault on Gaza.

For the reality is that the horrific suffering of the people of Gaza at the hands of the US-armed and US-blessed Israeli army will only stop when more political parties and more private citizens – of all political stripes and none – raise their voice for a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

That unity – not just locally, but globally – is what the the Israeli Government fears. The few who drive support away from mass civic protests are, sadly, weakening the cause they profess to champion.

Winning the right to demonstrate in front of City Hall was a mammoth step forward for those who wish to build a better, shared and equal Belfast. It was sad to see that precious gain tainted last Saturday.