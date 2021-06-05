Social workers protest for pay parity

SOCIAL workers employed by the Education Authority are holding a series of protests in a bid to achieve pay parity with their counterparts in the health sector.

Education Welfare Officers, who are members of the trade union NIPSA, are currently engaged in work-to-rule industrial action at several sites.

The workers are paid £5,000 less than social workers in the health service, and say the discrepancy has created up to 20 unfilled job vacancies at local schools.

Last Wednesday, the social workers held a protest at the Whiterock Library-based West Belfast Welfare Service, where they called on the Education Authority to engage in negotiations.

Speaking at the West Belfast protest, Education Welfare Officer Dolores Austin said social workers had been forced into industrial action as the Education Authority has been "unwilling to negotiate".

"We're getting £5,000 less than our counterparts in the NHS, which is having a direct impact on our recruitment and retention, leaving us with 500 children sitting on the waiting list," she said.

"And we're here just to say enough is enough, pay us what we deserve, pay us the same the social workers in the Trust."

It is understood that the waiting list of children with complex welfare needs is being most acutely felt in West Belfast, which the social workers say has the highest waiting list in the North.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll, who attended protest at the Whiterock Library, said "it's disgraceful" that workers are paid £5,000 less than people "doing the same job in this city and in our community".

"I think the message has to go out loud and clear today – workers can't be taken advantage of. We were told that there'll be a new normal coming out of Covid, the status quo can't continue is what the parties in Stormont told us – well, for these workers the status quo is continuing."

The People Before Profit rep added: "These workers need to be treated with respect, they need to be paid what they're owed."

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “We acknowledge the industrial action taken by our Education Welfare Officers and are involved in regular meetings with NIPSA to resolve this. An Education Welfare Service Transformation Project Board has been established to ensure an efficient and effective service that meets the needs of pupils, families and schools, and prioritise resolution to the dispute.”