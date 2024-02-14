West Belfast author pens new thriller inspired by Antrim legend

AN AUTHOR from West Belfast has released a new thriller following the success of his detective trilogy.

Author James Murphy who grew up in West Belfast but now lives in Antrim town says the book is the first in a new series of psychological thrillers called 'Write Me A Murder'. The prolific scribe has just signed a five-book deal with Spellbound Books.

The new novel is a psychological thriller which deals with issues surrounding toxic masculinity, stalking and violence against women and girls with the main character Dr Carolyn Harkin finding herself being taunted by a killer who may or may not be a member of the writing class she is teaching.

Interwoven with the traditional thriller narrative is also the story of Antrim's 'Massarene Hound' which saved the wife of Sir Hugh Clotworthy, High Sheriff of Antrim and later alerted the family to an attack in the early 1600s.

#saturdaymood With #IrelandReads 2024 taking place on Feb 24th, we’re being encouraged to, ‘get lost in a good book.’ So if an #irishcrime #thriller of the Nordy variety is your thing, it just so happens that my book releases on the self same day. Coincidence? Well, actually, Yes pic.twitter.com/COvaxBCNA7 — James Murphy Thriller Writer (@jamesmurphybks) February 10, 2024

“I’m thrilled so many people are eagerly anticipating this release," said James. "This first book in the new series fits more within the genre of the psychological thriller than my previous work though readers who loved the characters in my previous trilogy may see a few familiar faces.

“I hope that readers enjoy entering the world of Dr Carolyn Harkin but they should be warned that the shock value from the first page to the last, which has become my trademark, will feature again.”

The Antrim author said the Covid pandemic gave him more time to reflect on the fragility of life and also reflect on pressing issues such as violence against women and girls.

“I think living through the pandemic changed me a little. I lost a bit of confidence and suddenly felt a lot less invincible and certainly more vulnerable than I had previously, especially when alone in various situations in public, though some of that might be an age thing.

"I mentioned it to my wife and her response threw me a little when she said, ‘that’s what it feels like for women'. That resulted in this new title."

#FridayFeeling thrilled to finally be able to share the cover and blurb of the new book. Can’t wait to get out and about chatting to you all after the release on Feb 24th. If you fancy a #fridaytreatday gift to self (and me😂) you can pre-order here https://t.co/Ss8NLkwXCw pic.twitter.com/tsygth3Drx — James Murphy Thriller Writer (@jamesmurphybks) January 26, 2024

James said he had always been drawn to the local legend of the Massareene Hound.

"It was never my intention for Write Me A Murder to be heavil- influenced by myths and folklore when I set out to write it. However, in a way it was inevitable as I writing almost literally in the shadow of Lady Marian Langsford’s legendary Massereene Hound in Antrim where I had been hosting my own writing workshops.

"The legend can be felt in the very fabric of the place even today. A story too, that fit perfectly in its association with my plot, a thriller tale tackling predatory and stalking behaviours, heroism and the extremes of human nature, all set within the very same geographical area and all centred around stories weaved in fiction at a crime writing workshop there."