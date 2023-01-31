West Belfast company partners with Google

A WEST Belfast-based company have partnered with global tech giant Google to host an event aimed at entrepreneurs.



People Playbook, which is based at Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road, will host and facilitate this free session designed to highlight the key distinctions of what makes an effective startup leader.



The company are working with Google for Startups to deliver leadership development programs for founders across the world.



Managing Director Tony McGaharan, who previously worked for Google for seven years, said: “I am excited to share insights from the Effective Founders Study with Northern Ireland’s start-up community and the next generation of entrepreneurs.



“We will share actionable insights that leaders can use to develop their co-founder relationship and teams.”



Tony along with Operations Manager David Stalker and their team have recently returned from delivering a team development workshop at the Abu Dhabi offices of gaming giant Ubisoft.



“We designed a custom workshop that enabled the Ubisoft team to generate new game ideas through a creative, interactive and engaging process,” he said.



Having worked for Google in Dublin, London and Singapore on global learning and development projects, Tony wanted to bring his skills back home and develop roots in the community in Belfast again.



“I left Google with a vision to develop a business from my hometown of Belfast. At People Playbook we love to be creative and during our workshops and programs we often bring live music and comedy into the design. It totally changes the energy in the room and establishes a fun and open environment, which is super important when leading people through learning and change initiatives,” he continued.



A keen sportsman, Tony worked as a professional basketball coach in Sweden and is currently chair of Queen’s Basketball Club. The company now uses this love of teamwork to develop purpose-built workshops for teams and leaders.



Innovation Factory Centre Director Neil Allen added: “It’s so exciting to see a former Google employee setting up his own business in his home city.



“We’re really looking forward to hosting this Effective Founders event at Innovation Factory and we hope this will support leaders from existing start-ups and inspire new entrepreneurs.”



To book a place at the free People Playbook event, go to EventBrite.