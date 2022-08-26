Putting People 1st during cost of living crisis

STEP TO IT: The team at People 1st have been walking across the North to get their steps up and reach 15 million steps for charity

AS the cost-of-living crisis continues to dominate the headlines, more and more people are pushed to make difficult decisions which in the coming months will often involve whether to heat their homes or feed their families.

People 1st, a company which trains young people in vocational skills, has decided to do something to help by organising a month-long charity event, ‘Walk Against Hunger’ to raise money for local foodbanks.

The company, which opened its first office in West Belfast’s Dairy Farm Centre in 1992 – and now has 15 locations across Ireland – has seen the evidence first had that the current crisis is having on the young people they train.

Roisin Donnelly from People 1st said: “All of the food banks seem to be bracing themselves for the worst winter they’ve ever had. We’re trying to get them as much money as we can before winter so they can cope. People have told us they are skipping meals so they can feed their children.”

Speaking about their ‘Walk Against Hunger’ Roisin Donnelly explained: “We have 15 different office locations, ranging from West Belfast, South Belfast, Portadown, Lurgan, Lisburn and Newry and we are aiming to have our 15 offices do 15 million steps and raise £15,000.

"That money will be split between six local foodbanks close to each area, so each foodbank will be getting £2,500.

"So far we have achieved 12 million steps. Our IT Tutor at our office at the Dairy Farm Centre Paul Murtagh did 187,000 steps last week!”

Help raise £15000 to raise funds for local food banks - helping to fight loc.. Please #donate on @justgiving and RT https://t.co/rKgqaWFbUi — People 1st (@People1stNI) August 10, 2022

With 12 million steps already achieved, the group are close to their 15 million step target, but are asking the community to help with donations to sponsor them, to help out local foodbanks.

Roisin added: “We have a lot of people who come into our centres, and sometimes they will have no money for food for the day, or else they will tell us there are struggles in their home situation due to the rising cost of food and fuel prices.

"This was why we got together to try and raise some awareness of this issue and to tackle it by helping raise money for foodbanks and organisations who are on the frontline helping people with their services.

"Food poverty is a massive issue and it’s really affecting people in lower income households and putting a massive squeeze on them.”

BIG STEPPER: Paul Murtagh from People 1st who walked 187,000 steps for charity last week alone

To donate to the campaign click.