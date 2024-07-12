West Belfast friends in mountain challenge to raise money for children in Gaza

FOUR mates from West Belfast are preparing to step out on an epic quest to raise money for children suffering in Gaza.

Sam Baker, Ryan Adams, James O’Hare and Colm Quinn have all been friends since they met as 11-year-olds in St Colm’s High School in Twinbrook. In recent years they have begun hiking and have tackled some of the country’s more difficult terrains and mountains.

On July 20 they will take part in the Mournes Mountain Seven Sevens challenge. The Seven Sevens is an 18 mile, 8,100ft test of endurance and mountain skills. The objective is to climb all seven peaks in the Mourne Mountains that are over 700m within one day. The friends aim to complete the quest within 13 hours.

“We have decided to raise money for the current situation ongoing in Palestine, millions of displaced people fleeing a genocide that is beyond comprehension,” said Sam. “All money raised will go directly to the Children in Gaza that need life-saving support. We will be donating via UNICEF.

“The escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip is having a catastrophic impact on children and families. Children are dying at an alarming rate – more than 14,000 have reportedly been killed, according to the latest estimate by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and thousands more have been injured. Around 1.7 million people in the Gaza Strip are estimated to have been internally displaced – half of them children. They do not have enough access to water, food, fuel and medicine. Their homes have been destroyed; their families torn apart.”

Sam said that no child should be cut off from essential services “nor fall from the reach of humanitarian hands”.

He is calling for people to sponsor the lads on their mountain challenge next week and help children in Gaza by donating to their gofundme page here.