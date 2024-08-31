Carrick Hill mum left without shower for over three months

A NORTH Belfast mother-of-three says she has been left without a shower in her home for over three months.

Nicola Nugent, who lives in Stanhope Street, discovered a leak in her upstairs bathroom at the start of June. The leak left a gaping hole above her kitchen ceiling with exposed piping and insulation.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Nicola said: "It is a disgrace the way it has been left like this.

"I have had no shower for three and a half months. I can’t put the shower on or it will come through the ceiling into the kitchen. The place would be flooded and the smell is like rotten eggs.

"I was told by Choice they were waiting on a part for the shower. How long does it take There is dust and dirt constantly coming out of it. I am worried about breathing it in.

"All I have downstairs is a small bathroom with a toilet and a small sink. Choice need to step up and sort this."

Frank Dempsey, from Carrick Hill Residents' Association, added: "I think it is a disgrace this tenant has been left without a shower for three and a half months.

"Choice say they are waiting on a part for the shower – but three and a half months? Who do they think they are kidding? Choice needs to get their finger out. If this is the way they are treating their tenants, then god help us.

A spokesperson for Choice Housing said: "Choice are committed to providing high quality affordable housing for all our tenants. The source of a leak was identified and has been temporarily repaired.

"A full bathroom replacement is now underway. We apologise for any inconvenience the family have experienced as we complete this work."