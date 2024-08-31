Stephen's family fundraising to give back to RVH Cardiac Unit

A GLENAVY man is hoping to repay the Cardiac Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital who he credits with saving his life.

In 2022 Stephen Lawlor (55), suffered a major cardiac arrest which nearly took his life. He was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and pacemaker, so that if such events were to take place again he would have a better chance at survival.

In April this year, Stephen suffered another major cardiac arrest, with the ICD kicking in six times on the way to the hospital.

Stephen's family had feared the worst but he pulled through and Stephen was sent to Newcastle in England to Freemans Hospital to get a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) to further assist him.

As a result Stephen wanted to do something to give back to the Cardiac Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital and in September his three sons, Conor, Matthew and Andrew will complete the Belfast Half Marathon to raise funds for the unit.

"I want to give something back to the Cardiac Unit at the RVH," explained Stephen. "I am just one person but there are so many people that go in and out of their doors every day.

"Without them, I wouldn’t be here today. The staff there are the nicest people you will ever meet. They go way beyond their duty of care and I can’t thank them enough.

"I am doing a lot better these days. The care I received and the devices fitted will prolong my life a bit more."

A GoFundMe page has raised over £2,000 so far. You can donate here.