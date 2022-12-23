In West Belfast, the past is prologue says local Historical Society

FOR nearly 50 years the West Belfast Historical Society have been holding insightful and interesting talks in the community to promote local history and keep history alive to remember those who came before us.

Founded in 1974 by a group of individuals who were interested in promoting and preserving the history of Belfast west of the Lagan, the society has since expanded to hold talks on all aspects of Belfast’s history, and the wider history of the North as well. Working in collaboration with a host of historical societies across the island, they have been putting on monthly talks on a variety of topics since their inception.

Headed by longtime Chairman, Patrick Greer, the society’s Honorary President was the highly esteemed and regarded Dr Éamon Phoenix who sadly passed away this year. Every January Dr Éamon Phoenix would host a talk concerning the latest releases of the British government’s cabinet meetings, which are unlocked after 30 years.

The society has organised talks on a variety of topics including the Titanic, Belfast in 1916, famous Irish women, the Linen trade and various talks on those who are buried in Belfast’s cemeteries by a range of local and well-known historians such as Tom Hartley, Barry Flynn, Clive Scoular and Joe Graham. In the seventies and eighties, monthly meetings of the Society were hosted in Trench House at St Joesph's Teacher Training College on the Stewartstown Road. Trench House was demolished by church authorities in what many view history buffs in West Belfast regard as one of most egregious attacks on our built heritage.

The coronavirus pandemic greatly hampered the group’s ability to meet and host talks and get-togethers, but Chairman Patrick Greer says the society was looking forward to reconvening in January, and planning the 2023 talks' calendar.

“We’re very much looking forward to our talk on the Cabinet papers in January which will be examining the decisions made by the British government in the run up to the Good Friday Agreement," he said. "We’ll also be looking to get a whole new host of discussions organised with other historical societies around the North."