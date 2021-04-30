Alll stations go as lockdown restrictions are lifted

It was all stations go in cafés, restaurants, gyms and shops across Belfast today as the Covid restrictions were eased dramatically after a four-month lockdown.



Queues had formed outside Primark in Castle Street from the early hours of this morning where doors opened early at 6:30am ahead of the planned opening at 8am.



Cafes, restaurants and bars with adequate outdoor spaces have also been permitted to reopen while the previous curfew on takeaways and off-licenses has been lifted.



As the bank holiday weekend begins, caravan owners will be gearing up to head away as caravan parks are also permitted to reopen from today.



It is also expected that from from 10 May, holidaymakers will once again be permitted to cross the border into the South of Ireland.



When it comes to meeting with friends, from today up to 15 people from three households can meet outdoors.



In a hospitality setting, numbers are limited to six people from two households with details being recorded for contact tracing purposes.



As society starts to reopen, members of the public can also now order free asymptomatic covid home test kits which you can take twice a week.



These kits will allow for the early detection of Coronavirus in those without symptoms and will give some peace of mind as society moves to normality.