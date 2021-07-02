West Belfast model who lost leg to rare cancer is inspiration to all

A WEST Belfast model who who had her leg amputated to stop a rare cancer from spreading has received a prestigious award for her work promoting and celebrating difference and inspiring children and young people diagnosed with cancer.

Bernadette Hagans (22) was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, an aggressive cancer of the soft tissue in 2018.

Bernadette had to cope with being told that amputating her leg was the only option to save her. Defying medical expectations, she learned to walk with her prosthetic and was discharged from hospital within ten days.

Her willingness to share her experiences and pride in her prosthetic led to her involvement with several local cancer charities, including Cancer Fund for Children.

She has used her profile to share her inspirational story and her social media channels have become a platform for empowerment, celebrating difference, and thriving, not just surviving cancer.

Bernadette recently received the Diana Award for their commitment to humanitarian work, social justice, and social action.

Speaking about her award Bernadette said: “All I have wanted to do is try to use my journey and experiences to be there to support other people going through something similar and it is crazy that people would go out of their way to give me this award because I never would have expected it.

"I am so grateful. I am really loving getting to support Cancer Fund for Children and the families they help. I am really lucky and again just so grateful to be receiving this award.”

Cancer Fund for Children’s Specialist Helen Patterson, who got to know Bernadette when she was referred to the charity to help her to adjust to life post treatment, added: “Bernadette embodies what the Diana Award is all about. She is a warm, positive, and an enormously resilient young woman.

Her ability to connect with people and her desire to help others stems from how genuine she is. What you see is what you get.

"We are incredibly proud of how Bernadette is breaking the mould when it comes to what it means to have a disability, and how she is supporting young people and families navigating cancer. The future certainly is bright for Bernadette.”

Bernadette is also a finalist in this year’s Miss Northern Ireland contest, the first finalist with a disability or difference.