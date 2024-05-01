Kneecap return to Electric Picnic festival in August

WEST Belfast rap trio Kneecap are set to to return to Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois in August.

Electric Picnic, which has increased its capacity to 75,000, takes over the Stradbally estate from Friday, August 16, to Sunday, August 18.

Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí and Móghlaí Bap of Kneecap will join fellow Irish acts including Kodaline, Jazzy, The Scratch, Damien Dempsey and the Wolfe Tones.

Kylie Minogue, Noah Kahan and Calvin Harris are set to headline this year's event.

Tickets for the 2024 festival were snapped up within an hour of going on sale, with some 70,000 people thought to have attended in 2023.

It is the second major festival for the West Belfast rappers, after they announced in March they would take to the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury in June.