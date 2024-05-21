Pupils learn about the rich history and culture of Traveller community

PUPILS from St Mary's Primary School in Divis Street have hosted a Traveller-led community development programme as part of a unique learning experience.

Meath Travellers Workshop Ltd is a voluntary community development organisation – a partnership of Travellers and settled people working together.

Their programmes include Traveller heritage and culture awareness, childcare, youth and community development and addressing Traveller issues such as education, accommodation and employment, while also providing family supports and citizen information.

The group are working with Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) on a unique project to educate others about Traveller history and experiences.

The workshop visited St Mary's Primary School on Wednesday morning – a school where 45 per cent of its pupils are from the Traveller community.

Ann-Marie McKee, from CRJI Traveller Project, explained: "The project is about supporting families through conflict mediation to address intimidation and hate crime.

"It is all about understanding Traveller culture and giving them back their identity.

"We teamed up with Meath Travellers Group who travel across Ireland educating people about their culture."

St Mary's Primary School Principal Mary Harbinson added: "The school has a long tradition of pupils from the Traveller community. We were delighted to link in with CRJ and the Meath Travellers Group.

"It is a fantastic opportunity to learn about the Irish Traveller history and traditions.

"There are so many stories which need to be kept alive.

"West Belfast is a very welcoming community and there has always been a long history of Irish Travellers in the area."