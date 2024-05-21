Public to have their say on West Belfast Greenway

THE Department for Infrastructure is hosting a public engagement event next week on plans to develop the West Belfast Greenway scheme.

Local communities are invited to attend and share their views at the event which will be held on Tuesday, May 21 between 10am to 8pm in Áras Uí Chonghaile.

Staff from the Department will be present to provide information on proposals for the first phase of the scheme through the Bog Meadows and plans for future works, which will link up to provide a traffic free greenway route between Broadway roundabout and Kennedy Way.

This event is one of a number of public engagement events being hosted by the Department to allow local communities to share their views on the emerging Belfast Cycling Network scheme proposals.

The Belfast Cycling Network Delivery Plan was launched in March 2022 with the aim of delivering safe, high quality cycling facilities throughout the city to enable more people to feel confident to enjoy walking, wheeling and cycling. These events will also allow for discussion around the barriers and the opportunities for active travel in the city.

Developing high quality, accessible and connected active travel infrastructure will encourage more people to walk, wheel or cycle for shorter everyday journeys, regardless of age or ability. Active travel has many benefits. By increasing activity and reducing reliance on the private car active travel can contribute to sustainability, reducing the cost of travel, providing children with a better and healthier start in life and helping to improve air quality while reducing carbon footprint.

If you are unable to attend this event, an informal public consultation will run from May 21 to June 4 and you can have your say or arrange to view the plans by emailing activetravel@infrastructure-ni.gov.uk or call 0300 200 7899 to speak to a member of the Eastern Division Active Travel team.