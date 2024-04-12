WATCH: West Belfast rapper Mael Vogue fuses hip hop and trad in Conway Mill performance

A PERFORMANCE by West Belfast-based musician Mael Vogue successfully fused both rap and traditional Irish music together in the first session of its kind at Conway Mill.

The performance sought to replicate the viral 'Tiny Desk' performances which sees groups of musicians come together to hold sessions, usually in a small space which are then broadcast online.

Adam Kennedy from Sisu Management said himself and Mael Vogue (real name Malachy McGinley) wanted to create Belfast's own version of the sessions called 'Tidy Desk'.

Speaking on how the project came about Adam said: "Myself and Mael Vogue had sort of joked about the 'Tidy Desk' performances but then we asked, 'why not?' and I'm so glad we did.

"Saturday blew us all away and the turn-out was amazing! Can't thank everyone enough from the band, the sound guys, the guys who shot it and everyone who came to watch.

"The next step as soon as we release the footage is to hopefully find funding and sponsors to help me facilitate spreading all the amazing artists material this country has to offer as far round the world as I can."

Speaking about his music and on the performance at Conway Mill, Mael Vogue said: "My music came about because I've always loved hip hop and made beats but a few years back I had the idea to work primarily with samples of Irish music rather than composing it all from scratch.

"For me sampling is hip hop in its purest form as it goes back to the roots of the genre – which is itself a form of folk music at the end of the day if you read about its history.

"That kind of takes the whole thing full circle. I'm as inspired by Irish artists like Horslips, who essentially did 'sampling' by using trad tunes as hooks for original songs, as I am by the great hip hop producers.

"We decided on doing the performance because YouTube kept recommending me videos of legendary hip hop artists doing small intimate performances with a live band and I thought 'I could do that!'

So @MaelVogue might be long gone from Twitter but he hasn’t gone away, you know. New video released today, in honour of hip hop turning 50. #DDLFhttps://t.co/CG2zK5q8hf — Gráinne McGinley (@QueenYesNo) August 10, 2023

The West Belfast rapper continued, saying the performance was a success with hopes that it will lead to more similar performances in the future.

"I'm well pleased with everyone's performance, and the audience reaction. I reckon people just have a natural excitement for seeing things performed live by actual musicians, then the fusion of genres on top is the icing on the cake, so it's good when people seem to get it.

"We're hoping this idea takes off and it would be brilliant to be able to come and play at an event like this again."