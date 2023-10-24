West Belfast teacher publishes second book in children's series

AT THE DOUBLE: Teacher Joe Richardson with both of his 'Animal in Amy' books

A WEST Belfast teacher has expressed his joy after having his second children's book published.

Joe Richardson, who is a former pupil of St Mary’s CBGS and John Paul Primary School, teaches in St Malachy's Primary School in Bangor

Joe's second book 'The Animal in Amy's Mirror' is a follow-up to his hit first book 'The Animal in Amy' which follows a young girl Amy Cupples who finds herself possessing extraordinary abilities.

Speaking about his new book Joe said: "The Animal in Amy series is a funny mystery adventure written to keep even the most reluctant of readers intrigued. However I've found that schools are latching on to the mental health themes laced throughout the books which I've included in a fun and relevant fashion.

"Fans of book one in the series will know that Amy is not your typical 11-year-old. She possesses a particular set of skills, or superpowers as her best friend Jamie refers to them. She has the abilities of animals – speed, strength, invisibility and a few more that are revealed during the course of the thrilling second adventure.

"The book has been particularly popular in schools throughout Northern Ireland. It's utilised in 20 schools for class novels, guided reading groups, and personal reading tasks."

BOOKS: The sequel 'The Animal in Amy's Mirror' is out now

Joe describes the sequel as a little darker and even scary in parts. But at its heart, it is still a story of friendship, laced with animal facts and hilarious capers throughout.

In the second adventure Amy will find herself wrestling with her emotions again and trying to keep secret her amazing animal abilities, all the while children in her village have been mysteriously vanishing from their beds during the dead of night. Amy's Granda says the beast in the mirror has been taking them, leaving her with no option but to jump into the mirror world and face her fears.

Joe said it was very important to teach children about mental health and to do it in a positive and fun way.

"In the book we introduce techniques for how Amy learns to control her emotions. She demonstrates when a child might need to apply a strategy and how to do so. The mental health of our children and its importance has come to the fore over recent years.

"Call it a legacy of lockdown, the impact of social media, screen time or gaming, but there is now a great awareness to build the resilience of children and equip them with the tools to manage their emotions best.

"In today’s modern world of screens, demands, constant stimulus and challenges, it is more important than ever that we equip children with the tools to manage their emotions and tackle their problems."

In publishing the book Joe said himself, the illustrator and publisher took time and care to select the most dyslexia-friendly text font, size, and spacing.

The publishing teams also elected for an off-white page colour, making the story accessible to every reader.

For more information on the book or to order a copy, visit www.theanimalinamy.com