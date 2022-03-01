Whelans Estate Agents keep the business going strong for Alicia

WHELANS Estate Agents on the Andersonstown Road is a family run business opened by Alicia Whelan who sadly passed away suddenly on 15 September 2021.



Alicia’s sister Catherine has taken over the running of the business in her sister’s memory and would like to thank all of the landlords who have stayed with her through this tough time.



“Alicia’s passing has been tough on all of us and I would personally like to thank all of our customers who have stuck with us during this period as we adjust to working and living without her.



“Since taking over the business, the property market has continued to go from strength to strength and we are struggling to keep up with the demand in both the rental and sale markets.



“We have had properties come on to the market and go sale agreed within a day as investors and buyers alike seek new opportunities and new homes across the city.



“Due to the rapid rise in property purchase prices, the rental market is also booming and we simply cannot keep up with the demand for properties across West Belfast. I would encourage anyone who is considering letting their property out to get in touch with our office and we will assist you in getting your property matched with one of our excellent customers.”



As the business continues to grow, Catherine and the team are looking for new landlords to join their ever expanding portfolio. If you have a property to let or for sale, contact Whelans Estate Agents on 02890616000 or email info@whelans.com