New 4G surface for Whiterock Leisure Centre pitch

INVESTMENT: The £150,000 upgrade to the football pitch has been welcomed by local MLA Aisling Reilly and Cllr Ronan McLaughlin

A £150,000 investment has been secured to upgrade the 3G football pitch at Whiterock Leisure Centre.

The ground which is used by St Teresa's, Cumann Sport an Phobail and Newhill Football Club will see the much-needed total relaying of the old 3G surface and replaced with a brand new 4G surface.

Welcoming the news, Aisling Reilly MLA said: “I am absolutely delighted for the local clubs who use the Whiterock Leisure Centre football ground.

"The 3G pitch which was one of the first of its kind in the city was installed almost 20 years ago. It was clearly in much need of resurfacing and I along with the local community welcome the news that it will be upgraded to a modern fit-for-purpose 4G football ground that will be used by local clubs in the Upper Springfield area.

"We will continue to support local clubs and ensure that the local community has access to first class sporting facilities and amenities."

Cllr Ronan McLaughlin added: “Sinn Féin have been lobbying continuously for this for a number of years. It will involve the total relaying of the old 3G surface and replaced with a brand new 4G surface.

“The Whiterock Leisure Centre provides a vital service to the Upper Springfield community through a range of amenities and programmes and this £150K investment shows Sinn Féin's and Belfast City Council's commitment to the future of the Leisure Centre.”