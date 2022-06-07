Whiterock Road to be a key gateway into the Falls Park

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed work to better connect the Whiterock area to the Falls Park.

Contractors are currently on site installing a much-needed facelift to the Whiterock Road entrance to the Falls Park, adjacent Whiterock Library.

Works will involve the installation of new signage as well as pathways and lighting that will lead users through the heart of the park to the Falls Road.

Sinn Féin Councillor Stephen Corr said the important work will bring more footfall into the park and connect communities across Belfast.

"This latest stage is part of Forth Meadow Greenway, which makes its way from Grosvenor Road travel hub, up the Springfield Road into the Whiterock and then on down into the Bog Meadows," he said.

"This particular entrance is about opening up the Falls Park. People wouldn't necessarily associate the Whiterock Road, but we wanted to open it up as much as possible. The footfall into the park from the Whiterock Road is massively increased from where it was a couple of years ago and we think the key to that is investment."

In recent years, there has been over £6million investment through the Falls Park-City Cemetery Masterplan.

Cllr Corr said recent works are "the most expensive" investments but are "the most important".

"It's an amazing entrance feature into the site, which we will hope will entice more people in," he said.

"I think we've done a masterclass in place-shaping to make the Falls Park a positive place. We've had negative stories around it and as recently as last week we've had stolen cars, but we have that all over. But never let the negative have the upper hand against the positive stories. In the coming weeks we'll be signing off on hundreds-of-thousands of pounds worth of investment in this section of the Falls Park and it has to be welcomed."

He said investment had transformed the park and cemetery from places shunned by many to being adored by most.

"Ten years ago the Falls Park and City Cemetery were surrounded by gates," he said.

"We want to open it up. I strongly believe that having large green space in deprived areas is key. Some areas don't have it, but we have it and there's no point in having it closed off. We want people from the neighbouring areas into the Falls Park to clear their mind, stretch their legs, do their few kilometres, or just go for a walk."

Recent work around the park has seen local reps engage with schoolchildren to give them a sense of pride in the area.

"We've asked young people to protect the park and own it," he stated.

"We're not doing this for the local community, we're doing it with them."