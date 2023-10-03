SDLP councillor proposes Belfast hosts National Famine Memorial Day 2024

WITH the National Famine Memorial Day coming up in May 2024, SDLP councillor Carl Whyte is calling for Belfast to host the event.

The remembrance of The Great Famine, also known as An Gorta Mór, began in 2008 in Dublin. Every year a different location across Ireland hosts the commemoration. Last year County Donegal was chosen and President Michael D Higgins led a wreath-laying ceremony that was broadcast on RTÉ.

It is estimated that around one million Irish people perished during the Famine between 1845-52 through disease and starvation brought about by the potato blight, and a further million were forced to flee the country.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said: “I welcome the support of councillors to write to the Irish Government proposing Belfast as the host of National Famine Commemoration Day in 2024. The impact of the Famine in Belfast and the east of Ulster is often overlooked despite an estimated 150,000 plus people here losing their lives and hundreds of thousands of people being forced to emigrate. There were also many relief efforts led by Belfast citizens to help those suffering during the Famine saving many men, women and children from death.

“Since the establishment of this event in 2008 it has only been held once in the North, in Newry in 2015. I think it would be fitting for Ireland’s second city to host the event next year, giving us a chance to commemorate the people of Belfast, UIster and across Ireland who were devastated by the events of Famine.

“I believe that hosting this event could be an important step to properly commemorate the Famine and its impact on our city, with opportunities for historical and educational events to take place alongside commemorations. I look forward to the government’s response to Council’s proposal and hope that this event will take place in 2024.”