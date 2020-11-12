WineFlair and SPAR team up to bring a ‘one-stop-shop’ to the Whitewell Road

WineFlair has teamed up with SPAR to bring an exciting new ‘one stop shop’ to the Whitewell Road.



With 57 stores under their brand, the opening of a completely refurbished combined store at the Whitewell Throne Centre sees WineFlair continuing to expand into the convenience food sector.



Opened last Friday (November 6), the new WineFlair Spar has created over 15 local jobs with hopes to provide further employment opportunities in the time ahead.

By incorporating a convenience store and off-licence, WineFlair Spar offers an incredible range of services and products instore including the lottery, barista, hot food, fresh fruit and veg, a butchery range, frozen foods, and an off-licence.



With on-site parking available the new store offers a truly stress-free one-stop shopping experience.



The off-licence offers a broad selection of chilled beers, wines, ciders and spirits including some of Northern Ireland’s favourite gems such as Shortcross Gin, Jawbox Gin and Bushmills Whiskey.



The store is committed to supporting the Northern Irish market this Christmas and all year round, offering a wide range of local suppliers.



Ben McKay, the store Area Manager, said: "WineFlair are delighted to announce the opening of their new store at Whitewell Throne Centre, Whitewell Road.



“This latest development for WineFlair incorporates a one stop shop for our customers. Partnering up with SPAR, this new site will have a full range of grocery, fresh produce, food to go and Barista coffee.



“In addition, we also have a fantastic new off-licence section within the store, featuring an extensive chilled space for beer, wine, cider and alcopops, along with a huge range of wine and spirits from around the world.



“We look forward to serving the local community by bringing convenience and local produce to their doorstep, offering great value and excellent customer service.”

WineFlair SPAR

Whitewell Throne Centre, Whitewell Road,

Monday-Friday 7am – 10pm

Saturday – 8am – 10pm

Sunday – 8am – 9pm

(Opening hours are subject to change in line with Government Covid regulations).