Bradshaw hits out at 'baffling' message from Health Minister

SOUTH Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw has cautioned against the easing of Covid-19 restrictions after Health Minister Robin Swann warned the North is facing “the most difficult winter ever experienced”.

Mr Swann told MLAs that hospitals have “consistently been operating above capacity” since the summer, which signals "unscheduled pressures” this winter.

Alliance health spokesperson Ms Bradshaw said the Minister's warning is "baffling" in the context of an Executive decision to remove social distancing and re-open nightclubs without mitigation.

"Such moves are incomprehensible when we read the scale of the pressures already due to be heaped upon our health services and the seriously detrimental effect this will have across the population," she said.

“I am also increasingly concerned the next phase of vaccination is not proceeding quickly enough. If we are to keep people out of hospital we need more people vaccinated and, particularly, boosters provided to those most vulnerable. Vaccination is not our only protection but it is our main tool in keeping people healthy and reducing the burden on healthcare.

“I would urge the Health Minister to return to the Executive with a clear policy of reducing pressure on the health system by ensuring no re-openings proceed without clear mitigations in place, at the very least until the booster vaccination programme is complete.”

Addressing the Assembly, Mr Swann said the public has a “very important role” in reducing pressure on hospitals over winter.

“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the public doing all it can not to spread the virus," he said.

"This can be achieved by making safe choices on a daily basis and keep wearing face coverings to protect yourself and others."

“I would also appeal to all our citizens to use services appropriately and be patient with HSC staff as they work through this most difficult of periods. We are not without hope in this situation.

“We can get through this winter if we, as a society, make a great collective effort and rally behind our health workers.”