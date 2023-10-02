Work starting to 'transform' Falls Park entrance from Norfolk

IMPROVEMENT work has begun to the entrance of the Falls Park at Norfolk Road after falling into disrepair.

The work is scheduled to last a few weeks with a local councillor stating the finished product will "transform this part of Falls Park".

Sinn Féin councillors Micheal Donnelly and Ronan McLaughlin have been working on the securing repair work to the other entrances into the park and welcomed the news the repair work for Norfolk Road was now going ahead.

Cllr Donnelly said: "Both myself and Ronan McLaughlin have been working on this for a while now and it’s great to get this last one over the line which will represent just short of £200,000 investment in fixing up our parks."

PLANS: The proposed plans for Falls Park's Norfolk Road entrance

"The first ones that we got over the line were the entrances into the Falls Park from Ardmonagh Gardens. These made a huge difference in the area and there was also the entrance on the Whiterock Road that former councillor Stevie Corr was working on.

"Myself and Ronan began making enquiries back in March of this year to bring both the Norfolk entrances into line with the rest of the park, which we successfully lobbied and managed to secure the funding for. Work was meant to start sooner than this but the main thing is it’s started.

"These improvements will really transform the entrances into the park, making them more welcoming and modern."