MINDFUL MOMENT: Mental health lessons in the workplace

WHAT a wonderful and inspiring week I had as I witnessed and participated in the celebration of World Mental Health Day in our city. The event was not just a day, but a full week of engagement, support, and connection.

I was privileged to be part of this transformative experience, watching how our city came together with a shared goal: to break down the stigma around mental health and promote open conversations. It was liberating to hear people speak openly about their thoughts, feelings and fears about their mental health experiences. This openness was shared not just among close friends, but with work colleagues and a much wider audience.

Mental health used to be a topic often avoided in public discussions, especially in the workplace. However, this year felt different. It felt as though Belfast, along with the rest of the world, had finally turned a corner. We are beginning to understand that mental health is just as important as physical health. When someone suffers from anxiety, it should be treated with the same level of care and seriousness as a physical injury, like a sprained wrist.

The message was clear, mental health issues are not something to hide, but something we can openly acknowledge and seek help for without shame. Hearing people share their stories and struggles, I was struck by the sense of connection and empathy in the room. Knowing that others understand, and that their empathy fosters healing, brings a sense of comfort that we are not alone in our experiences.

As part of my role with Inspire, a leading mental health and wellbeing charity, I had the privilege of visiting workplaces across Belfast throughout the week. My role involved highlighting the need to talk openly about mental health and encouraging people to recognise the importance of seeking help when needed. I also had the opportunity to deliver mindfulness workshops, where I introduced practical ways to reduce stress, which is a a major driver of mental health problems. These workshops were designed to give people simple, accessible tools that they can incorporate into their daily lives. From deep breathing techniques to short mindfulness exercises, we explored how even a few minutes of calm and focused breathing can significantly reduce stress levels and promote a sense of wellbeing.

What struck me most during these workplace visits was the sheer courage and compassion displayed by those who shared their personal stories. In every office and meeting room, I witnessed bravery as people opened up about their own battles with stress, anxiety, depression, addiction and other mental health challenges. Their colleagues responded with kindness and understanding, creating an environment of support and solidarity. Gone are the days when people suffered in silence; instead, we now encourage, enable and empower each other along life’s journey.

By the end of the week, it was clear that the conversation around mental health in Belfast had shifted. People no longer viewed mental health struggles as a sign of weakness but as part of the human experience. The compassion I witnessed in workplaces gave me hope that together we can continue to break down the barriers around mental health. We are stronger together, and with empathy and understanding, we can help each other to heal and thrive.