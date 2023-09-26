Young people building peace bridges in North Belfast

IN THE FRAME: Aoife Lafferty at the peace-line gates at Northumberland Street with Dr Sean Brennan (Good Relations Officer, Housing Executive), Sam McCaw (Springboard Opportunities) and Stephen McAllister

AN inspiring exhibition led by young people has been held to mark UN International Day of Peace.

Organised by Springboard Opportunities charity, the project called 'Our Lives, Our Legacy' saw 15 young people explore the legacy of the Troubles The project received almost £5,000 funding from the Housing Executive.

One highlight of the exhibition, held at Crumlin Road Gaol, was a thought-provoking video on the Good Friday Agreement.

Steph O’Rourke, Deputy Director of the Springboard Opportunities charity, said: “Our UN International Day of Peace event celebrates a shared future, supporting peace-building and the identity and traditions of two historical communities,” she said.

“From areas of social economic need in north Belfast, these young people led the event, capturing the experiences and perspectives of their peers and others in their communities on life since the Agreement in their video.

“Visitors to the exhibition were taken through a timeline leading up to the Agreement, a finale showcase of the video, speeches and a performance piece. This project is an important part of our bridge-building work and aims to show how shared events can help promote integration and build common ground across social divides.”

­­­Jennifer Hawthorne, the Housing Executive’s Director of Housing Services, added: “We are delighted to support this significant piece of work, which is part-funded by our community cohesion team who work to develop strong, positive relationships between people from different backgrounds.

“As well as exploring the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and what it means to them, this group of young people will have the opportunity to examine identity and culture and develop personally.

“The aim is to increase mutual understanding and create positive outcomes for themselves and their communities.

“Activities like these are crucial to building relationships between communities deeply affected by conflict and to create shared visions and hopes for Northern IreIand in the next 25 years.”