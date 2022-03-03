Holy Cross film wins prestigious award

A FILM featuring a local teacher's groundbreaking decision to start teaching philosophy in a North Belfast primary school has won the ICCL Human Rights on Film Award 2022 at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

‘Young Plato’, by filmmakers Neasa Ní Chianáín and Declan McGrath, follows the pioneering work of Holy Cross Boys' Primary School in Ardoyne.

An observational documentary set in post-conflict Ardoyne, the film charts the dream of Principal Kevin McArevey and his dedicated, visionary team, illustrating how critical thinking and pastoral care can empower and encourage children to see beyond the limitations of their own community.

We see how philosophy encourages young boys to question the mythologies of war and of violence, and sometimes challenge the narratives that their parents, peers and socio-economic group sometimes dictate.

Speaking about the award, Kevin said: "What an amazing experience and accolade – to win this against such brilliant Irish films is a truly outstanding achievement."

The ICCL Human Rights on Film Award celebrates outstanding achievement in raising awareness and understanding of human rights through the medium of film.

Sinéad Nolan, communications manager for the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), said: “The jury loved the focus on the power of education of Young Plato, as well as how timely it was in the context of Brexit, as people’s lives and rights are once again affected by the geopolitical context.

“And with war breaking out in Europe, the jury reflected on how important it is to tell the story of the impact of war on women and others who are left behind.”

The documentary has also been nominated for an Irish Film and Television Academy Award.

Young Plato goes on cinema release across Ireland and the UK from Friday, March 11.