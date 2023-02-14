St Michael's Youth Club raise funds for leprosy charity

BIG HEARTS: Tommy Devlin, left, with kids from St Michael's Youth Club and Eddie Neeson with the cheque

A WEST Belfast youth club and its supporters came together over the Christmas period to raise money for a charity helping children with leprosy in Nigeria.

St Michael’s Youth Club, which last year celebrated its 50 anniversary raised a total of £350 over Christmas with the children from the club raising around £120 for the charity. The remainder of the money was raised by friends of one of St Michael’s founding members, Tommy Devlin.

The money will be sent to the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent De Paul who have been working in Africa for many years treating people affected with leprosy.

Children saved up their pocket money and donated it to the charity, which has undetaken several successful projects throughout the African continent.

Eddie Neeson of St Michael’s Youth Club said: “The kids all came together to donate to the charity and they raised a lot using their own money. They have been learning about issues such as leprosy and they wanted to help.

"Tommy Devlin, who was one of the first founders of St Michael’s has been helping raise money for charities helping people with leprosy in Africa for years. We are hoping to turn this into a yearly event.”