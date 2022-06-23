Find out more about volunteering in Colin's youth sector

THE Colin Youth Strategy Group is set to host a youth sector volunteer recruitment evening.



The event – on Thursday 23 June from 6 to 8pm in the Dairy Farm Shopping Complex – will provide an opportunity for anyone interested in volunteering in Colin’s youth sector to meet with staff and volunteers from local youth centres and find out more about youth volunteering opportunities within the local area. Roles include centre-based, on-street youth work, mentoring, fundraising, and administration.



Anyone interested in volunteering with a particular youth provider can register on the evening to visit the centre the following week to explore this opportunity.



Emily Brough, Training Coordinator/Volunteer Support, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership and member of the Youth Strategy Group commented: “We are very happy to support this event.

"We are extremely keen to support Colin’s thriving youth sector to grow their volunteers, as well as offering fantastic opportunities for local people to volunteer in the youth centres in a variety of roles.”



“Volunteering can bring so many benefits for the community, and for the people who volunteer, including developing new skills, boosting employability prospects, getting involved in the community, making new friends, having a sense of purpose, and improving your wellbeing. I would encourage anyone who’s interested in getting involved in the youth sector, to come along on the evening and find out more.”

For further information, contact Colm Fanning from the Lagmore Youth Project on admin@lagmore.com