10 local students awarded in CCU Credit Union Bursary Scheme

TEN local students have been awarded a total of £4,000 by CCU Credit Union in their annual student bursary scheme.

A draw was held at CCU Credit Union’s Clonard office on Tuesday 8th September, with the winners chosen at random by school teacher Ms McKee from St Peter’s Primary School.

The ten winners were Hannah Robinson, Alexandra Burns, Matthew Collins, Chloe Kavanagh, Sian McConnell, Clare McBride, Thomas Brown, Leancha Smith, Gary Arthurs and Alex Harte.

Ruth Clarke, Chief Executive of CCU Credit Union, said: “This is the fourth year of the CCU Credit Union student bursary scheme and we are delighted with how successful it has been.

“CCU Credit Union is owned by our members and is in the heart of the communities in which we are based.

“We believe it is vital that we support young people in the best way possible to achieve the best education they can.

“That is why we initiated our student bursary scheme and this year we have awarded £4,000 in total to ten student members who applied.

“We are a not for profit community based cooperative, and over the past few months we have supported a number of community projects including sports teams, the community food parcels during the lockdown, cross-community events, and now the bursary scheme.

“We have many students among our membership base, and we want them to know that we can help them with affordable loans in the time ahead as they enter into this important period in their lives.

“We are there for all of our 20,000 members as we all face challenges in the time ahead.

“Best wishes to all the winners of our student bursary scheme for the future from everyone at CCU Credit Union.”