10-year-old Christ the Redeemer pupil Ellie rises to new heights

A 10-YEAR-OLD pupil from Christ of the Redeemer has raised an impressive £692.55 for the school’s Sunflower Room by completing a challenging climb up Slieve Donard in Newcastle, Co. Down, with the support of her family.

Ellie Doyle Connolly set herself the goal of raising £300 by climbing the north’s highest peak, and with the help of her family, she not only reached the summit but also exceeded her target by more than double, raising £692.55 in total. The funds will go toward enhancing the school's Sunflower Room, a vital resource for students with additional needs.

This is not the first time Ellie has shown a deep commitment to helping others. Known for her positive attitude and kind heart, she has been an active fundraiser in her school community. Her determination to succeed in this physical challenge, all in the name of charity, has been a true inspiration to her peers and family.

“I wanted to do something that would really help the Sunflower Room,” Ellie said. “Climbing Slieve Donard was tough, but with my family there to support me, I knew I could do it.”

FUNDRAISER: Ellie Doyle Connolly

Her successful fundraiser has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among her classmates, encouraging others to get involved and make a difference.