17 year-old arrested after racially-motivated hate crime in South Belfast

TRACKED: Police followed the suspect by camera to the city centre

A 17 year-old male has been arrested after allegedly assaulting members of the ethnic minority community and kicking street furniture outside restaurants in South Belfast.

The incident happened in Bradbury Place just after 5.30pm on Sunday.

Police camera operators were able to track the suspect after the incidents took place and he was located by officers in the Wellington Place area.

When the allegations were put to him, he became aggressive and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Two further reports of abusive behaviour were received, which are believed to relate to the same suspect.

The 17-year-old was arrested on two counts of common assault, alongside a second count of disorderly behaviour and one of resisting police.

He remains in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Conway said: “Anyone who may have witnessed this series of incidents or has any information that could assist police in their enquiries, please contact 101, quoting reference 1157 of 18/08/24.

“Hate crime continues to be a priority for your local policing team and we will relentlessly pursue those who commit such offences.

“My message is – please report every single incident of hate crime. Targeting anyone because of who they are is wrong, and must be called out.

"We will do everything we can as a Police Service to ensure that everyone, no matter what their background, feels safe in their community, free from the fear of attacks motivated by hate.”