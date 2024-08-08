Duncairn food fair to serve up funds for targeted shopkeepers

SUPPORT: Bill Shaw, Director of the 174 Trust, at the weekend anti-racist demo outside City Hall

A NORTH Belfast charity will donate proceeds from its annual multicultural food event on Friday to businesses attacked by racists at the weekend.

The event is being organised by the 174 Trust and will take place at the Duncairn Centre on the Antrim Road from 12.30 to 2pm.

The annual event is part of the New Lodge Festival.

Donations received will go towards the appeal to help business owners targeted in last weekend's racist attacks in South Belfast, including a Syrian supermarket and cafe on the Donegall Road.

"We will be showcasing an array of wonderful food vendors from across the world who have made the city of Belfast their home," said the Rev Bill Shaw.

"The event and the food is free, however we will be accepting donations and passing them on to those businesses that were affected by the disgraceful xenophobic attacks in the city over the weekend.

"Your attendance will go some way to showing that the people of Belfast support and welcome our international community and appreciate the diversity of cultures that exists here."

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser for the businesses affected has raised over £114,000 after it was set up by Belfast man Stephen Montgomery.